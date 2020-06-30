Mefcom Capital Markets reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.81 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 350.00% to Rs 0.18 croreNet Loss of Mefcom Capital Markets reported to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 350.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 42.11% to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.180.04 350 0.540.38 42 OPM %-555.56-750.00 --314.81-465.79 - PBDT-0.81-0.15 -440 -1.02-1.14 11 PBT-0.81-0.15 -440 -1.02-1.15 11 NP-0.81-0.41 -98 -1.02-1.11 8
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
