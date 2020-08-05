Megri Soft consolidated net profit rises 14.29% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 21.15% to Rs 0.41 croreNet profit of Megri Soft rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.15% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.410.52 -21 OPM %7.325.77 -PBDT0.100.11 -9 PBT0.090.10 -10 NP0.080.07 14
