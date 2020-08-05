Megri Soft consolidated net profit rises 14.29% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.15% to Rs 0.41 crore

Net profit of Megri Soft rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.15% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.410.527.325.770.100.110.090.100.080.07

