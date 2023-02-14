Revathi Equipment standalone net profit rises 138.75% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.74% to Rs 22.34 crore

Net profit of Revathi Equipment rose 138.75% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.74% to Rs 22.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.22.3420.9311.418.743.551.343.291.111.910.80

