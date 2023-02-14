Revathi Equipment standalone net profit rises 138.75% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.74% to Rs 22.34 croreNet profit of Revathi Equipment rose 138.75% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.74% to Rs 22.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales22.3420.93 7 OPM %11.418.74 -PBDT3.551.34 165 PBT3.291.11 196 NP1.910.80 139
