JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

TARC consolidated net profit declines 84.61% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Revathi Equipment standalone net profit rises 138.75% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 6.74% to Rs 22.34 crore

Net profit of Revathi Equipment rose 138.75% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.74% to Rs 22.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales22.3420.93 7 OPM %11.418.74 -PBDT3.551.34 165 PBT3.291.11 196 NP1.910.80 139

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU