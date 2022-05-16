Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 417.56 points or 2.33% at 18363.63 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, JSW Steel Ltd (up 3.47%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.51%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.5%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 2.41%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.13%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vedanta Ltd (up 2.1%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.96%), NMDC Ltd (up 1.69%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.57%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.23%).

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 447.87 or 0.85% at 53241.49.

The Nifty 50 index was up 144.65 points or 0.92% at 15926.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 259.75 points or 1.03% at 25575.5.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 77.93 points or 1.01% at 7818.53.

On BSE,2126 shares were trading in green, 729 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)