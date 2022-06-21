Vedanta Ltd Surges 3.47%, S&P BSE Metal index Gains 2.01%

Vedanta Ltd has lost 24.22% over last one month compared to 19.4% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 4.46% drop in the SENSEX

Vedanta Ltd gained 3.47% today to trade at Rs 238.25. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 2.01% to quote at 15523.31. The index is down 19.4 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd increased 3.2% and National Aluminium Company Ltd added 2.97% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 14.69 % over last one year compared to the 1.27% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has lost 24.22% over last one month compared to 19.4% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 4.46% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 79825 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9.63 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 440.75 on 11 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 221.7 on 20 Jun 2022.

