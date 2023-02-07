Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 503.9 points or 2.45% at 20044.85 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (down 5.65%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 4.29%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 3.08%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 2.2%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.8%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vedanta Ltd (down 0.88%), Coal India Ltd (down 0.84%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.55%).

On the other hand, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.67%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.26%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 213.77 or 0.35% at 60293.13.

The Nifty 50 index was down 46.35 points or 0.26% at 17718.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 50.91 points or 0.18% at 27949.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 18.56 points or 0.21% at 8809.18.

On BSE,1483 shares were trading in green, 1940 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

