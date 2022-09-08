Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 223.74 points or 1.16% at 19042.48 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.25%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.63%),Coal India Ltd (down 1.45%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.39%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.79%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NMDC Ltd (down 0.73%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 0.56%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.54%), and JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.21%).

On the other hand, Vedanta Ltd (up 0.06%), moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 434.42 or 0.74% at 59463.33.

The Nifty 50 index was up 118.05 points or 0.67% at 17742.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 158.81 points or 0.54% at 29457.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 18.74 points or 0.21% at 9091.39.

On BSE,2097 shares were trading in green, 1307 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

