Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 444.02 points or 2.25% at 19277.23 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (down 3.96%), Vedanta Ltd (down 3.7%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 3.25%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.9%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 2.36%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.24%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.26%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.15%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.58%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.77%), moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 364.69 or 0.61% at 59099.24.

The Nifty 50 index was down 132.3 points or 0.76% at 17333.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 398.52 points or 1.44% at 27186.07.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 104.93 points or 1.21% at 8564.72.

On BSE,785 shares were trading in green, 2707 were trading in red and 164 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)