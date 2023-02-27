Olectra Greentech spurts 41% in three days

Olectra Greentech surged 12.73% to Rs 542.50, extending gains for the third trading session.

Shares of the vehicle manufacturer jumped 41% in three trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 384.75 on 22 February 2023.

On the BSE, 8.89 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 91,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock hit a high of Rs 551.60 and a low of Rs 500.30 so far during the day.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 739.40 on 6 April 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 374.35 on 23 February 2022.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past one month, gaining 16.63% compared with 0.47% fall in the Sensex.

The scrip had outperformed the market in past three months, rising 6.56% as against Sensex's 5.21% decline.

However, the counter had underperformed the market in past one year, sliding 10.78% as against Sensex's 5.71% jump.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 77.199. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 427.36, 439.72 and 456.54 respectively. These levels will act as crucial resistance zones in near term.

Meanwhile, on 24 February 2023, the company announced that it has developed a Hydrogen bus with its technology partner, Reliance. The Hydrogen bus is a fully carbon-free alternative to traditional public transportation. In the wake of the depletion of natural resources and the negative impacts of air pollution and emissions, Olectra has taken the initiative to accelerate the development of Hydrogen-powered buses.

The hydrogen buses generate only water as tailpipe emissions. This is the unique selling proposition for phasing out old diesel and petrol systems and replacing them with these green buses, said the company. Type-4 hydrogen cylinders are established on the top of the bus. The cylinders can withstand temperatures between - 20 and +85 degrees Celsius.

Olectra Greentech, part of the MEIL Group, is engaged in manufacturing electric buses in India. It is also India's largest Silicone Rubber/Composite Insulators manufacturer for power transmission and distribution networks.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 13.6% to Rs 14.38 crore on 23.1% jump in net sales to Rs 256.43 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

