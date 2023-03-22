Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 17.59 points or 0.09% at 19101.67 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.45%), Coal India Ltd (down 1.38%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.3%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.46%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.05%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 2.46%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.77%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.68%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 112.02 or 0.19% at 58186.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 35.2 points or 0.21% at 17142.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 170.38 points or 0.63% at 27204.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43.15 points or 0.51% at 8586.86.

On BSE,2067 shares were trading in green, 1324 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)