Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 41.97 points or 0.18% at 22970.72 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (up 1.02%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.58%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.51%),Coal India Ltd (up 0.27%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.21%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NMDC Ltd (up 0.19%), and Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.09%).

On the other hand, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.76%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.66%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.26%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 365.32 or 0.64% at 56996.88.

The Nifty 50 index was down 97.15 points or 0.57% at 17055.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 202.69 points or 0.73% at 27597.91.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 56.51 points or 0.67% at 8334.96.

On BSE,1049 shares were trading in green, 1906 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

