Energy shares gain

Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 29.6 points or 0.37% at 8129.76 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 2.56%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 2.38%),Oil India Ltd (up 1.04%),Deep Industries Ltd (up 0.77%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.72%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.65%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.31%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.27%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.19%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.08%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 2.61%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 2.4%), and Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 2.12%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 365.32 or 0.64% at 56996.88.

The Nifty 50 index was down 97.15 points or 0.57% at 17055.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 202.69 points or 0.73% at 27597.91.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 56.51 points or 0.67% at 8334.96.

On BSE,1049 shares were trading in green, 1906 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

