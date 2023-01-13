Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 124.29 points or 0.58% at 21371.62 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.57%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.42%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.15%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.12%),Vedanta Ltd (up 0.84%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.75%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.1%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.09%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.08%).

On the other hand, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.09%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 269.92 or 0.45% at 59688.11.

The Nifty 50 index was down 73.7 points or 0.41% at 17784.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 15.43 points or 0.05% at 28810.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 24.23 points or 0.27% at 8962.75.

On BSE,1603 shares were trading in green, 1227 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

