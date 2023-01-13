Timken India Ltd Slides 1.67%

JUST IN
Timken India Ltd has lost 10.56% over last one month compared to 4.19% fall in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 4.68% drop in the SENSEX

Timken India Ltd fell 1.67% today to trade at Rs 3076.2. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is down 0.74% to quote at 33906.2. The index is down 4.19 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Larsen & Toubro Ltd decreased 1.29% and Elgi Equipments Ltd lost 1.27% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 11.39 % over last one year compared to the 2.44% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Timken India Ltd has lost 10.56% over last one month compared to 4.19% fall in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 4.68% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 77015 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4415 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3760.8 on 21 Nov 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1714.8 on 10 May 2022.

