Power shares edge higher

Power stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 14.17 points or 0.32% at 4397.51 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 3.46%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.84%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.56%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.46%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 0.25%), and Adani Power Ltd (up 0.13%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Siemens Ltd (down 0.92%), ABB India Ltd (down 0.68%), and NHPC Ltd (down 0.39%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 269.92 or 0.45% at 59688.11.

The Nifty 50 index was down 73.7 points or 0.41% at 17784.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 15.43 points or 0.05% at 28810.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 24.23 points or 0.27% at 8962.75.

On BSE,1603 shares were trading in green, 1227 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

