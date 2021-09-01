Metal shares slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 256.42 points or 1.25% at 20323.33 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (down 2.1%), Vedanta Ltd (down 1.57%),NMDC Ltd (down 1.33%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.17%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.06%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.82%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.8%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.38%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.89%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.39%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 34 or 0.06% at 57518.39.

The Nifty 50 index was down 10.75 points or 0.06% at 17121.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 82.71 points or 0.31% at 27002.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 46.29 points or 0.56% at 8336.53.

On BSE,1491 shares were trading in green, 1607 were trading in red and 155 were unchanged.

