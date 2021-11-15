Metal stocks drop

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 319.44 points or 1.58% at 19940.5 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Coal India Ltd (down 4.31%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.98%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.81%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.61%),NMDC Ltd (down 1.4%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.28%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.89%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.8%), and Vedanta Ltd (down 0.44%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.71%), turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.9 or 0% at 60688.59.

The Nifty 50 index was down 6.2 points or 0.03% at 18096.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 51 points or 0.17% at 29181.53.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.37 points or 0.45% at 9183.48.

On BSE,1266 shares were trading in green, 2085 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.

