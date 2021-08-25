Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 243.71 points or 1.23% at 19983.08 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 3.56%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.29%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.66%),NMDC Ltd (up 1.55%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.47%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Coal India Ltd (up 1.1%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.1%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.01%), and Vedanta Ltd (up 0.09%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 1.3%), turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 157.31 or 0.28% at 56116.29.

The Nifty 50 index was up 52 points or 0.31% at 16676.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 239.36 points or 0.93% at 26026.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.72 points or 0.52% at 8029.39.

On BSE,1933 shares were trading in green, 675 were trading in red and 79 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)