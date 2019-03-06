Metalyst Forgings reports standalone net loss of Rs 63.82 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.27% to Rs 89.39 croreNet Loss of Metalyst Forgings reported to Rs 63.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 136.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.27% to Rs 89.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 79.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales89.3979.62 12 OPM %0.69-13.35 -PBDT0.38-114.11 LP PBT-63.82-180.07 65 NP-63.82-136.91 53
