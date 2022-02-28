Metro Brands to mull interim dividend on 7 March

The shoe manufacturer on Friday announced that a meeting of the board of directors will be held on 7 March to consider the recommendation of an interim dividend for financial year 2021-22.

For the purpose of payment of the said interim dividend, the NBFC has set 19 March 2022 as the record date of the dividend.

Metro Brands is one of the India's largest footwear retailers and is among the aspirational Indian brands in the footwear category. The company opened its first store under the Metro brand in Mumbai in 1955 and have since evolved into a one-stop shop for all footwear needs.

The company posted a 54.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 100.85 crore on a 59% jump in net sales to Rs 483.77 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of Metro Brands were trading 0.38% lower at Rs 535.55 on BSE.

Meanwhile, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 750.08 points or 1.34% to 55,108.44.

