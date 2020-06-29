Metroglobal consolidated net profit rises 19.02% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.94% to Rs 33.18 crore

Net profit of Metroglobal rose 19.02% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.94% to Rs 33.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.22% to Rs 7.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.83% to Rs 246.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 332.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

