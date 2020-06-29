Metroglobal consolidated net profit rises 19.02% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.94% to Rs 33.18 croreNet profit of Metroglobal rose 19.02% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.94% to Rs 33.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 36.22% to Rs 7.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.83% to Rs 246.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 332.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales33.1841.97 -21 246.48332.33 -26 OPM %9.557.15 -5.056.20 - PBDT2.812.68 5 11.0821.89 -49 PBT2.652.37 12 10.3621.48 -52 NP1.941.63 19 7.9612.48 -36
