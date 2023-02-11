Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation consolidated net profit rises 9.67% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.61% to Rs 52.46 croreNet profit of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation rose 9.67% to Rs 36.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.61% to Rs 52.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 51.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales52.4651.63 2 OPM %97.3198.24 -PBDT38.1637.58 2 PBT38.0937.49 2 NP36.0532.87 10
