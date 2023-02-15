Shri Jagdamba Polymers standalone net profit declines 66.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 35.90% to Rs 64.95 crore

Net profit of Shri Jagdamba Polymers declined 66.91% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 35.90% to Rs 64.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 101.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.64.95101.339.8518.627.0919.095.0217.044.0612.27

