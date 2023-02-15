Shri Jagdamba Polymers standalone net profit declines 66.91% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 35.90% to Rs 64.95 croreNet profit of Shri Jagdamba Polymers declined 66.91% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 35.90% to Rs 64.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 101.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales64.95101.33 -36 OPM %9.8518.62 -PBDT7.0919.09 -63 PBT5.0217.04 -71 NP4.0612.27 -67
