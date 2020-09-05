Midwest Gold reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shree Steel Wire Ropes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2020 quarter
MPL Plastics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Nitco reports standalone net loss of Rs 34.22 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Sanjivani Paranteral reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2020 quarter
CNI Research reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.10 croreNet Loss of Midwest Gold reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.100.15 -33 OPM %-170.00-120.00 -PBDT-0.17-0.18 6 PBT-0.22-0.20 -10 NP-0.22-0.20 -10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU