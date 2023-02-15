Pitti Engineering consolidated net profit rises 4.66% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.15% to Rs 237.96 croreNet profit of Pitti Engineering rose 4.66% to Rs 12.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.15% to Rs 237.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 264.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales237.96264.83 -10 OPM %16.3112.94 -PBDT27.9525.02 12 PBT16.9515.59 9 NP12.1311.59 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU