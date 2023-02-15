Pitti Engineering consolidated net profit rises 4.66% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.15% to Rs 237.96 crore

Net profit of Pitti Engineering rose 4.66% to Rs 12.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.15% to Rs 237.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 264.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.237.96264.8316.3112.9427.9525.0216.9515.5912.1311.59

