Minda Corporation consolidated net profit declines 25.18% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.70% to Rs 1068.29 croreNet profit of Minda Corporation declined 25.18% to Rs 52.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 69.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 44.70% to Rs 1068.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 738.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1068.29738.30 45 OPM %10.6810.66 -PBDT107.8974.62 45 PBT73.8847.63 55 NP52.2669.85 -25
