Minda Corporation consolidated net profit declines 25.18% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.70% to Rs 1068.29 crore

Net profit of Minda Corporation declined 25.18% to Rs 52.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 69.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 44.70% to Rs 1068.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 738.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1068.29738.3010.6810.66107.8974.6273.8847.6352.2669.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)