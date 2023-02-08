Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 314.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.32% to Rs 3231.64 crore

Net profit of Piramal Enterprises rose 314.62% to Rs 3545.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 855.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.32% to Rs 3231.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3816.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3231.643816.1630.7456.86143.821309.84113.481136.983545.37855.08

