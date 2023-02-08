Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 314.62% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 15.32% to Rs 3231.64 croreNet profit of Piramal Enterprises rose 314.62% to Rs 3545.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 855.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.32% to Rs 3231.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3816.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3231.643816.16 -15 OPM %30.7456.86 -PBDT143.821309.84 -89 PBT113.481136.98 -90 NP3545.37855.08 315
