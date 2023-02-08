Mask Investments standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 466.67% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Mask Investments rose 300.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 466.67% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.170.0364.71100.000.110.030.110.030.080.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)