Mask Investments standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mask Investments standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2022 quarter
MANTRA inaugurates Face Mask and PPE Kits testing laboratory in Surat
Ashoka Refineries standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2022 quarter
SW Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter
Unijolly Investments Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 466.67% to Rs 0.17 croreNet profit of Mask Investments rose 300.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 466.67% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.170.03 467 OPM %64.71100.00 -PBDT0.110.03 267 PBT0.110.03 267 NP0.080.02 300
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU