Mask Investments standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 466.67% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Mask Investments rose 300.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 466.67% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.170.03 467 OPM %64.71100.00 -PBDT0.110.03 267 PBT0.110.03 267 NP0.080.02 300

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 16:29 IST

