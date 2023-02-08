Shahlon Silk Industries standalone net profit declines 27.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 38.42% to Rs 53.89 crore

Net profit of Shahlon Silk Industries declined 27.14% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 38.42% to Rs 53.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 87.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.53.8987.5112.108.922.884.500.592.021.021.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)