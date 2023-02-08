JUST IN
Shahlon Silk Industries standalone net profit declines 27.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 38.42% to Rs 53.89 crore

Net profit of Shahlon Silk Industries declined 27.14% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 38.42% to Rs 53.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 87.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales53.8987.51 -38 OPM %12.108.92 -PBDT2.884.50 -36 PBT0.592.02 -71 NP1.021.40 -27

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 16:29 IST

