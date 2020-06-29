Minda Industries consolidated net profit declines 90.07% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.92% to Rs 1338.97 crore

Net profit of Minda Industries declined 90.07% to Rs 7.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 73.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.92% to Rs 1338.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1486.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.75% to Rs 154.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 285.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.50% to Rs 5465.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5908.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

