Minda Industries consolidated net profit declines 90.07% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.92% to Rs 1338.97 croreNet profit of Minda Industries declined 90.07% to Rs 7.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 73.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.92% to Rs 1338.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1486.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 45.75% to Rs 154.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 285.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.50% to Rs 5465.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5908.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1338.971486.46 -10 5465.145908.09 -8 OPM %9.1112.47 -11.3312.27 - PBDT116.97178.01 -34 568.21689.06 -18 PBT35.28109.83 -68 266.31454.68 -41 NP7.3073.50 -90 154.95285.62 -46
