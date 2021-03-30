Minda Industries spurts on expansion plan

-
ALSO READ
Board of India Motor Parts & Accessories approves acquisition of 1.54% stake in Brakes India
Tata Motors achieves 54% growth in domestic sales
Mahindra & Mahindra sells 28,777 units in Feb 2021
SSWL firms up on bagging export orders
Mahindra Defence Systems bags Rs 1056 cr contract from Ministry of Defence
-
Minda Industries jumped 3.39% to Rs 560 after the company's board approved expansion in four wheel lighting and alloy wheel businesses.
The company said the capacity expansion is undertaken considering the improved market scenario and increased demand, wherein the said businesses have been operating at near capacity.
The auto ancillary company will be setting up lighting manufacturing plant at Bhagapura, Gujarat to cater to increased demand for 4W automotive lighting. The new plant will be in vicinity of key OEM's hence will also achieve better logistic management. The plant will have state of art manufacturing facilities with unidirectional flow of material, robotic automation for unloading, motorized conveyor system which will result in better operational efficiencies. The company also plans to tap potential export business in Europe and America in future from this plant. Total capital expenditure for this new facility in Gujarat is Rs 90 crore which will be funded through mix of debt and internal accruals. The plant is expected to commence operations by quarter ending March 2022 and will stabilize in subsequent couple of quarters.
Minda Kosei Aluminum Wheel, one of the key subsidiaries of Minda Industries, will be expanding its 4W Alloy wheel capacity by 60,000 wheels/month at its plant in Bawal, Haryana, to cater to the increased demand. The additional capital expenditure for the aforesaid capacity expansion will be Rs 167 crore. The expanded facilities are expected to commence operations by quarter ending March 2022 and expected to stabilize by June 2022.
Minda Industries is a flagship company of UNO MINDA Group. UNO MINDA, a technology leader in Auto Components Industry is a leading supplier of proprietary automotive solutions to OEMs as Tier-1. It manufactures automobile components for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU