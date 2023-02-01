MMP Industries consolidated net profit declines 4.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.73% to Rs 127.68 crore

Net profit of MMP Industries declined 4.55% to Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.73% to Rs 127.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 116.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.127.68116.367.798.339.769.898.008.246.296.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)