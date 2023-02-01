MMP Industries consolidated net profit declines 4.55% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 9.73% to Rs 127.68 croreNet profit of MMP Industries declined 4.55% to Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.73% to Rs 127.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 116.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales127.68116.36 10 OPM %7.798.33 -PBDT9.769.89 -1 PBT8.008.24 -3 NP6.296.59 -5
