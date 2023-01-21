Sumedha Fiscal Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.09 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 52.11% to Rs 22.30 croreNet profit of Sumedha Fiscal Services reported to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 52.11% to Rs 22.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales22.3014.66 52 OPM %11.170.61 -PBDT2.490.10 2390 PBT2.33-0.04 LP NP1.09-0.01 LP
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
