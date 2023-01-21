Meghmani Organics consolidated net profit declines 87.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.19% to Rs 549.43 crore

Net profit of Meghmani Organics declined 87.79% to Rs 8.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 68.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.19% to Rs 549.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 640.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.549.43640.289.6312.2433.53108.0515.4492.728.3568.38

