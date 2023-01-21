JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 31.76% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Meghmani Organics consolidated net profit declines 87.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 14.19% to Rs 549.43 crore

Net profit of Meghmani Organics declined 87.79% to Rs 8.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 68.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.19% to Rs 549.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 640.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales549.43640.28 -14 OPM %9.6312.24 -PBDT33.53108.05 -69 PBT15.4492.72 -83 NP8.3568.38 -88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 14:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU