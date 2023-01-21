Meghmani Organics consolidated net profit declines 87.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.19% to Rs 549.43 croreNet profit of Meghmani Organics declined 87.79% to Rs 8.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 68.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.19% to Rs 549.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 640.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales549.43640.28 -14 OPM %9.6312.24 -PBDT33.53108.05 -69 PBT15.4492.72 -83 NP8.3568.38 -88
