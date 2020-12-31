Mohota Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Poddar Housing & Development Ltd, Magnum Ventures Ltd, Vishnu Chemicals Ltd and Tanla Platforms Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 December 2020.

Mohota Industries Ltd tumbled 6.13% to Rs 12.24 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 29523 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57463 shares in the past one month.

Poddar Housing & Development Ltd lost 5.19% to Rs 170. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 957 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1451 shares in the past one month.

Magnum Ventures Ltd crashed 5.09% to Rs 4.66. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2120 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8040 shares in the past one month.

Vishnu Chemicals Ltd corrected 5.00% to Rs 211.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14786 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5330 shares in the past one month.

Tanla Platforms Ltd plummeted 4.99% to Rs 681.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

