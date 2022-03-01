MOIL revises prices of Manganese Ore and other products

Effective 01 March 2022

MOIL has fixed/revised prices of different grades of Manganese Ore and other products, effective from 01 March 2022 as under:

(1) To increase the prices of all Ferro grades of manganese ore (Manganese ore with Manganese content Mn44% and above) by 15 % on the prices prevailing since 01 February 2022.

(2) To increase the prices of all Ferro grades of manganese ore (Manganese ore with Manganese content below Mn-44%), SMGR grades (Mn-30% & Mn-25%), Fines and chemical grades except DB4546 by 10% on the prices prevailing since 01 February 2022.

(3) To decrease the price of DB4546 by 10% on the prices prevailing since 01 February 2022.

