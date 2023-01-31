Volumes soar at Patanjali Foods Ltd counter

Patanjali Foods Ltd recorded volume of 84031 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18146 shares

Elgi Equipments Ltd, Trident Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 31 January 2023.

Patanjali Foods Ltd recorded volume of 84031 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18146 shares. The stock lost 5.00% to Rs.994.65. Volumes stood at 33534 shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd recorded volume of 49596 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18857 shares. The stock gained 5.10% to Rs.380.35. Volumes stood at 6960 shares in the last session.

Trident Ltd notched up volume of 24.78 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.79 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.23% to Rs.34.10. Volumes stood at 14.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Blue Star Ltd saw volume of 3706 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1603 shares. The stock dropped 0.25% to Rs.1,217.85. Volumes stood at 1959 shares in the last session.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd registered volume of 2497 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1165 shares. The stock rose 4.41% to Rs.2,184.00. Volumes stood at 3360 shares in the last session.

