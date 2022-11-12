Moneyboxx Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.92 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 118.75% to Rs 10.15 croreNet Loss of Moneyboxx Finance reported to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 118.75% to Rs 10.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales10.154.64 119 OPM %8.37-10.56 -PBDT-4.00-1.93 -107 PBT-4.42-2.16 -105 NP-2.92-1.34 -118
