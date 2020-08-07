Monte Carlo Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.53 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Monte Carlo Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.22 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Celebrity Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.13 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Pioneer Distilleries reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.13 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Next Mediaworks reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 81.34% to Rs 11.18 croreNet Loss of Monte Carlo Fashions reported to Rs 13.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 81.34% to Rs 11.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 59.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales11.1859.92 -81 OPM %-128.09-3.96 -PBDT-11.72-3.24 -262 PBT-19.63-10.48 -87 NP-13.53-6.14 -120
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU