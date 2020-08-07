JUST IN
Automotive Axles reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 90.72% to Rs 38.85 crore

Net loss of Automotive Axles reported to Rs 23.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 24.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 90.72% to Rs 38.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 418.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales38.85418.45 -91 OPM %-35.4411.66 -PBDT-12.3349.84 PL PBT-20.9940.47 PL NP-23.0424.62 PL

First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 17:53 IST

