Container Corporation Of India standalone net profit declines 72.93% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
India Tourism Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 41.28% in the March 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Alchemist Corporation standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Alchemist Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 27.44% to Rs 1189.14 croreNet profit of Container Corporation Of India declined 72.93% to Rs 61.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 227.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 27.44% to Rs 1189.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1638.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1189.141638.93 -27 OPM %13.3724.61 -PBDT209.36450.30 -54 PBT83.34324.97 -74 NP61.67227.83 -73
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU