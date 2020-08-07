Container Corporation Of India standalone net profit declines 72.93% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.44% to Rs 1189.14 crore

Net profit of Container Corporation Of India declined 72.93% to Rs 61.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 227.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 27.44% to Rs 1189.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1638.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1189.141638.9313.3724.61209.36450.3083.34324.9761.67227.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)