JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

John Cockerill India reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.10 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Container Corporation Of India standalone net profit declines 72.93% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 27.44% to Rs 1189.14 crore

Net profit of Container Corporation Of India declined 72.93% to Rs 61.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 227.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 27.44% to Rs 1189.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1638.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1189.141638.93 -27 OPM %13.3724.61 -PBDT209.36450.30 -54 PBT83.34324.97 -74 NP61.67227.83 -73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 17:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU