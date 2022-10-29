Kirloskar Electric Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 21.52 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 28.66% to Rs 110.49 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Electric Company reported to Rs 21.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 11.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.66% to Rs 110.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 85.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales110.4985.88 29 OPM %10.82-5.40 -PBDT22.77-9.94 LP PBT21.52-11.24 LP NP21.52-11.24 LP
