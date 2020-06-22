Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 5.05% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.54% to Rs 206.60 crore

Net profit of Morepen Laboratories rose 5.05% to Rs 11.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.54% to Rs 206.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 218.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.40% to Rs 33.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.00% to Rs 853.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 768.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

