Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 5.05% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Morepen Laboratories standalone net profit rises 2.82% in the March 2020 quarter
Unichem Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.60 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit declines 57.42% in the March 2020 quarter
K C P standalone net profit declines 94.29% in the March 2020 quarter
K C P consolidated net profit declines 16.47% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 5.54% to Rs 206.60 croreNet profit of Morepen Laboratories rose 5.05% to Rs 11.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.54% to Rs 206.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 218.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.40% to Rs 33.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.00% to Rs 853.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 768.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales206.60218.72 -6 853.07768.54 11 OPM %9.119.94 -8.038.79 - PBDT19.9921.85 -9 76.0169.08 10 PBT11.3610.70 6 39.1129.18 34 NP11.0210.49 5 33.5828.85 16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU