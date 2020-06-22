Morepen Laboratories standalone net profit rises 2.82% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.21% to Rs 189.15 crore

Net profit of Morepen Laboratories rose 2.82% to Rs 9.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.21% to Rs 189.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 206.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.00% to Rs 32.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.42% to Rs 791.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 717.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

