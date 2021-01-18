Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 157.5, down 3.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 14.42% in last one year as compared to a 17.09% rally in NIFTY and a 19.12% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 157.5, down 3.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 14314.3. The Sensex is at 48700.68, down 0.68%.Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd has gained around 6.96% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 13.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10178.3, down 2.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 93.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 118.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 157.7, down 3.34% on the day. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd jumped 14.42% in last one year as compared to a 17.09% rally in NIFTY and a 19.12% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 85.95 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

