Chembond Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd, STEL Holdings Ltd, Yasho Industries Ltd and Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 January 2021.
Chembond Chemicals Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 210.95 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 71250 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5108 shares in the past one month.
Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd spiked 15.27% to Rs 363.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6490 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 660 shares in the past one month.
STEL Holdings Ltd surged 15.11% to Rs 85.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 54012 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13028 shares in the past one month.
Yasho Industries Ltd jumped 11.97% to Rs 183.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6251 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3047 shares in the past one month.
Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd advanced 10.08% to Rs 225. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2859 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3677 shares in the past one month.
