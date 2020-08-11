Motherson Sumi Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 125.29 crore in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 77.09% to Rs 408.82 crore

Net loss of Motherson Sumi Systems reported to Rs 125.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 172.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 77.09% to Rs 408.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1784.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales408.821784.43 -77 OPM %-28.2317.54 -PBDT-115.44311.62 PL PBT-178.65249.72 PL NP-125.29172.05 PL

First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 12:44 IST

