P I Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Union Bank of India, CARE Ratings Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd and Punjab National Bank are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 November 2022.

Union Bank of India, CARE Ratings Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd and Punjab National Bank are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 November 2022.

P I Industries Ltd spiked 11.46% to Rs 3675 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 72976 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33109 shares in the past one month.

Union Bank of India soared 7.77% to Rs 63.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 50.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

CARE Ratings Ltd surged 7.58% to Rs 551.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 47203 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12661 shares in the past one month.

IDBI Bank Ltd advanced 6.54% to Rs 49.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Punjab National Bank exploded 6.21% to Rs 44.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 98.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)