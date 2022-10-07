Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Banaras Beads Ltd, Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd, Autoline Industries Ltd and Axita Cotton Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 October 2022.

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd spiked 15.25% to Rs 189.65 at 07-Oct-2022 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 32981 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8740 shares in the past one month.

Banaras Beads Ltd soared 14.60% to Rs 95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32192 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2004 shares in the past one month.

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd surged 11.40% to Rs 181.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 59407 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5620 shares in the past one month.

Autoline Industries Ltd advanced 10.00% to Rs 108.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 43087 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27619 shares in the past one month.

Axita Cotton Ltd added 10.00% to Rs 333.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19847 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32633 shares in the past one month.

