Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 11.12 points or 0.36% at 3059.17 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 4.83%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 3.52%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.02%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.06%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.18%), Sobha Ltd (down 1.17%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.15%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 184.7 or 0.31% at 59279.23.

The Nifty 50 index was down 58.8 points or 0.34% at 17407.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 227.35 points or 0.82% at 27357.24.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 72.7 points or 0.84% at 8596.95.

On BSE,964 shares were trading in green, 1826 were trading in red and 179 were unchanged.

