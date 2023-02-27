Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 11.12 points or 0.36% at 3059.17 at 09:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 4.83%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 3.52%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.02%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.06%), were the top gainers.
On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.18%), Sobha Ltd (down 1.17%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.15%) turned lower.
At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 184.7 or 0.31% at 59279.23.
The Nifty 50 index was down 58.8 points or 0.34% at 17407.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 227.35 points or 0.82% at 27357.24.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 72.7 points or 0.84% at 8596.95.
On BSE,964 shares were trading in green, 1826 were trading in red and 179 were unchanged.
